Taty Castellanos might even have gotten away with his little kick, back in the fall when Mats Hummels still looked so small and unsettled. The 36-year-old was a shadow of his former self just a few months ago, when he barely played and even scored oddities like an own goal in his few minutes on the field. It was a time when Hummels lost his authority in the midst of this confused Roma, who were then, like Hummels, searching for themselves. Back then, no one would have expected her to survive a heated city football derby. But that time is long gone. Roma are derby winners – and Signor ‘Ummels has strengthened in their midst and is ready for confrontations of all kinds.