A tragic road accident shook the community of Senigallia late this morning. Nicholas Gandinia 26-year-old man, lost his life in a head-on collision that occurred shortly after 12:45 along the Ss Adriatica Nord, at number 15.

Gandini was travelling on his motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a car. The impact occurred on the front of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to lose control, and it ended up against a car parked on the side of the road. The Municipal Police officers intervened immediately on site to carry out surveys and establish the dynamics of theaccidentstill under investigation.

The rescue team, alerted shortly before 1pm by residents of the area, arrived promptly, but there was nothing that could be done for Nicola Gandini.

According to the testimonies collected from residents who arrived immediately after the accident, none of them heard the noise of a braking. This clue suggests that one of the two vehicles suddenly found itself in front of the other, making the collision inevitable the impactThe stretch of road affected by the accident was closed to traffic to allow for investigations, and cars were diverted onto alternative routes.

The body of Nicola Gandini was transferred to the morgue of the hospital of Senigallia, at the disposal of the judicial authorities. In the afternoon, the news of the tragedy spread rapidly in the city, where the young man lived with his family. Gandini had attended the Corinaldesi – Padovano institute and was on his way to work at the time of the accident. Those who knew him describe him as a discreet and very introverted person. The young man’s body should be returned to the family tomorrow, and the funeral will probably be held on Tuesday. Senigalliatoday was another black day on the city streets.

The crossing where the accident occurred is known for its poor visibility and has been the subject of controversy several times in the past. Unfortunately, Nicola Gandini is only the latest victim in a series of tragic road accidents that have hit the area in recent months. Three other young people have lost their lives recently: Diego Mencaroni, 18, from Cesanella; Davide Paoli, 24, who died on his motorbike in Arcevia; and Alessio Diamantini, 25, who died near Trecastelli.