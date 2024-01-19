DThe nation as a community with a shared destiny may sound old-fashioned, but it is modern again today. A look at Ukraine and Israel shows the strength of states fighting for their existence. The state is the citizens. It will never be forgotten how thousands of Israelis from all over the world immediately jumped on the next plane to defend their country after Hamas' genocidal terrorist attack.

Your country? Some of these Israelis live far away and have been for a long time. They often also have other nationalities – but in this case, their loyalty to their (old) homeland was crystal clear and their commitment to action was limitless.

Commitment and loyalty

People in this country also wanted this bond and loyalty. Because then there would be no problem at all with multiple citizenship in Germany. But the situation is completely different. The cheering of locals for the Turkish team in an international soccer match against Germany in Berlin is just a symptom. Another thing is that fellow citizens who have lived here for a long time, as it sometimes turns out in court, need an interpreter. The language isn't even the main problem. The fact that many of the Turks living here voted for the authoritarian ruler Erdoğan speaks volumes.

Even those who blame Germany alone for the lack of integration – and mistakes have undoubtedly been made here over the decades – cannot help but observe that the generous granting of German citizenship, which began a quarter of a century ago with the red-green federal government, has not contributed to greater integration.

Back then the world was comparatively fine. Today, Europe is threatened by the war in Ukraine and we are experiencing a new Middle East conflict that is also being played out on our streets. There are parallel worlds in Germany. And there are increasing conflicts of loyalty.







Nobody has to become German. But actually it should be the case that everyone who lives here, who pays taxes and who would like to become German, also supports the country. Nobody has to deny their origins. On the contrary. It is part of one's own identity, just as a diversity of life paths makes up a community. But when in doubt, you have to decide.

The fact that the traffic light coalition has now decided to squander German citizenship, which is only called modern, is not a good sign. The recent horror at the anti-Semitism that has flared up in this country has only briefly led to new reflection. A new reason has already been found: The Greens are selling the “right to participation” (which has not yet been denied to anyone) as an answer to “right-wing extremist plans to deport millions”. And that's why Germany should open its gates further and put internal peace at risk?

The federal government's rhetorical commitment to combating “splitters” in its own country is great – but it does not draw any conclusions from this. The consequences will only be seen years from now. It will also be interesting to see the voting behavior of those who, as New Germans, remain rooted in the authoritarian ideas of their old homeland.







Especially problem cases

Incidentally, the question is: Will the new regulation bring more IT specialists to Germany? Is he even coming? Is there really a loophole here? Or is it just a frivolous reward for migrants?

Modern immigration countries protect their borders, control migration and carefully select who they make citizens. The shortened deadline and generosity with multiple nationalities while there is still great migration pressure and the unresolved refugee issue is tantamount to an abdication.

Germany particularly attracts problem cases. And so our nation is changing. The fact that locals also have problems with our basic order is unfortunate and can be a case for the public prosecutor. But that is no reason to lower the hurdles for new residents.

What do we actually live by? A fully comprehensive mentality without commitment. What a surprise if only the German passport and the benefits are accepted. No doubt: Germany is a great place to live. But it can’t just be a payout point.

Instead of making disparaging comments about other nations' efforts to cohesion, we should take them as an example. Dissolving our community of faith and destiny is without history, forgetful of the present, not sustainable – and therefore irresponsible.