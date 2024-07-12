A day focused on the future of dentistry in Italy, this is what was possible to witness during the event: ‘Dentistry and dental prosthetics: what skills and professionalism today and tomorrow?’, held at the Campus Bio-medico University of Rome. The initiative came on the occasion of the launch, in October 2024, of the new master’s degree course in Dentistry and dental prosthetics which will allow, given the high average age of professionals that exceeds 50 years, to innovate and feed the pool of the category, seriously addressing the issue of access to the profession for new graduates. During the meeting, the issue of generational change and the importance of new technologies, it was possible to address, among the many issues, that of access to care for all thanks to greater efficiency and digitalization.