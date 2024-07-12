The Colombia selection has reawakened that patriotism after having reached the final of the America’s Cup in the United States 2024, which will be played on Sunday against Argentina in Miami.

The players have been protagonists, not only on the field, but also off it, as they are the center of attention on social networks.

Argentina eliminated in the semifinal Canada, while the Colombians defeated Uruguay, in a close and eventful match, which was played in Charlotte, North Carolina.

And the former players, who formed a great team that took them to several World Cups with good quality football, have also been infected by that joy.

One of them has been Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, who has accompanied Néstor Lorenzo’s group in several of the team’s matches in the Cup.

This time he was the protagonist, but not on the field. Valderrama took classes in table manners to receive his guests and be able to watch the games.

The ‘Pibe’ was guided by the renowned etiquette influencer Carmina Villegas, who for 25 years has “traveled to discover the best of design and decoration around the world and then bring it to Colombia,” his networks say.

"We were with the wonderful @carminavillegas learning how to set the table to watch the Cup! 🇨🇴⚽️ Don't miss this video full of good energy. Take note for the final.

