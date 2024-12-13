The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) reported this Friday on the presence of listeria monocytogenes in sliced ​​Iberian head and sliced ​​fried pork rinds from the Vitulia brand. The organization has been informed through an alert notification transferred by the health authorities of Madrid to the Coordinated System for Rapid Exchange of Information (Sciri).

As specified this Friday by the agency attached to the Ministry of Social Rights, Consumption and Agenda 2030, the batches of Iberian head 2421980070with an expiration date of December 22; 2421980071with an expiration date of January 6; just like him 2421980072 and the lot 2421980074with an expiration date of January 14. Likewise, the lot is also involved in the alert. 2421680048 fried pork rinds, with expiration date January 13.

This information is the result of self-control by the company itself, which has communicated the incident to the competent authorities in compliance with the legislation and “in order not to make unsafe food available to the population.” The initial distribution occurred to the autonomous communities of Castilla-La Mancha and Madrid, although, as Consumo has indicated, “It is not ruled out that there may be redistributions to other autonomous communities.”

This information has been transferred to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through Sciri so that the recall of affected products of marketing channels.

People who have products affected by this alert at home are recommended to “refrain from consuming them.” If you have done so and present symptoms compatible with listeriosis, including vomiting, diarrhea or fever, it is advisable to go to a health center.

Finally, Consumption has recalled the “importance” of “extremely” hygiene measures to avoid cross contamination with other products.