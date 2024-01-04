





There is increasing evidence of sexual violence perpetrated by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas during the attack on Israel on October 7. Prosecutors have little doubt that the women were raped, tortured and some of their bodies mutilated. The Israeli Police say they have gathered more than 1,500 accounts from witnesses and first responders. Some Israeli women denounce the silence of international feminist organizations on the issue. Hamas, meanwhile, denies the accusations.