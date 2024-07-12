Chihuahua.- The mayor of San Francisco del Oro, Professor Arturo Huerta, has two complaints, one for damage to the Law of Financial Discipline and another to the State Law of Public Debt, said the State Auditor, Héctor Acosta Félix.

He said that a particularly serious situation exists, as a loan was taken out without prior authorization from the State Congress.

He also pointed out that the current actions are derived from the 2022 audit, which is included in the report submitted at the end of last year, and which led to two complaints filed last May, he explained.

“This report establishes that as a result of the irregular contracting of a loan of around 5.7 million pesos, two actions were generated: one is an administrative complaint, which is being integrated into the State Superior Audit Office to be presented before the State Administrative Court of Justice, and the other is a criminal complaint; in other words, the current proceedings carried out by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office are the result of the complaint filed by the State Superior Audit Office in May related precisely to this irregular loan in said municipality.”