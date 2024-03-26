Rockstar Games There will always be its classic releases in the video game industry, but one that should not be missed is Red Dead Redemption, which made us enter an open world set in the Old West with endearing characters and an unprecedented story. There is even a new version of this game that arrived a few months ago, but something that no one expected is that it has been made completely free for a group of selected users.

Perhaps it has gone unnoticed by many, but there is a service called GTA+with which players enjoy benefits for paying their monthly fee, whether on consoles or also on the computer, and one of those benefits is being able to play this title from the era of Xbox 360 and PS3 totally free. It is worth mentioning that the DLC of Undead Nightmare for those who finish the main adventure and are left wanting more.

Here is a synopsis of the game:

Red Dead Redemption is an action-adventure video game series developed by Rockstar Games, the same company behind the successful Grand Theft Auto series. The series is set in the American Old West and combines elements of exploration, combat, and narrative in an expansive open world. The first game in the series, “Red Dead Revolver,” was released in 2004, although Red Dead Redemption, released in 2010, was the title that really elevated the franchise to fame. In “Red Dead Redemption,” players take on the role of John Marston, an ex-outlaw seeking redemption as he pursues members of his former gang across a vast, detailed world of the frontier-era American West. . The game stands out for its rich and immersive story, complex and well-developed characters, and impressive open world that offers a variety of activities and quests to explore. In addition to the main story, players can participate in secondary activities such as hunting, playing poker, catching fugitive criminals, among others.

Remember that the game is also available in its remastered version for Nintendo Switch.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: It is a fact that it is a highly loved game, so downloading it will be mandatory for those who have active membership. Of course, if you are fans of Rockstar Games you surely already have it in your collection.