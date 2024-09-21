Neon Genesis Evangelion continues to be a saga loved by animation enthusiasts. The many characters in the work are appreciated for their depth and the many difficulties they have to face. Even the world of cosplay can’t help but recreate these characters again and again, as demonstrated by Asuka cosplay made by alice_dias_c.

Asuka is the pilot of theEve 02is half Japanese and half German on her parents’ side, but has US citizenship. The girl joins Shinji in the fight against the Angels. Her signature color is red.