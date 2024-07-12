One of the supermarket chains in Mexico, Bodega Aurrera not only stands out to families for the low price of groceries, since on its website it offers a wide range of quality items to satisfy the needs of its customers, whether they want to become independent or renovate their homes, offering quality brand items, as well as a variety of designs for all tastes, as well as furniture with measurements for all spaces.

If you live in an Infonavit house, you are going to become independent or you are just looking for a washing machine with an affordable price, the company founded by Jerónimo Arango, current subsidiary of Walmart, offers the Midea washing machine in Bodega Aurrera: less than $2,499 and ideal for small spaces, in addition to this white goods item It has economic flexibility so that you don’t miss the opportunity to buy it.

Although the company that has Mamá Lucha as its iconic character offers washing machines from recognized brands such as Midea, Mabe, Whirlpool, LG, Samsung and more, with features for all needs, a variety of capacities and with advanced technologies to ensure that its customers remove all stains from their clothes.

What is the cheapest washing machine that Bodega Aurrera sells?

The business formerly called “Central de Ropa”, which is divided into Mi Bodega Aurrera, Bodega Aurrera Express, seeking to save its customers effort and facilitate their daily activities at home, auctions off a 10 kg Midea washing machine Model MLTS101M2SGDW with an initial price of $2,899. Now they can buy it with the option of up to 6 months without interest for $416.50.

Characteristics:

◉ Functions Impeller washing system, also includes a lint-catching filter.

◉ Reversible Dual Force, which prevents garments from tangling, ensuring a more efficient and careful wash.

◉ 10 kg washing capacity, known for its compact design and energy efficiency

Specifications:

◉ Loading position: Top

◉ Model/Style/Type: MLTS101M2SGDW

◉ Assembly required: No

◉ Assembled Product Width: 71 cm

◉ Contains pesticide: No

◉ Assembled Product Length: 67cm

◉ It is sensitive to temperature changes: Yes

◉ Assembled Product Weight: 60 kg

◉ Content Capacity: 10

◉ Contains chemicals: No

◉ Includes more items: No

◉ Washing System: Impeller

◉ Assembled Product Height: 112 cm

◉ Volts: 120 V

◉ Does it have automatic shutdown: No

◉ Body material: Plastic

◉ Contains compressed gas (aerosol): No

◉ Color: White

◉ Material: metal

◉ Power: 320.00 W