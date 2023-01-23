The deceased is considered one of the founders of modern Mauritania, and he was famous for combining originality and modernity, and he published many jurisprudential and literary works.

educational path

The late Muhammad al-Mukhtar Walad Baha was born in 1924, in a suburb of the Boutlemit district of the state of Atrarza, in southern Mauritania.

He memorized the Noble Qur’an and completed the study of texts and texts prescribed in the lectures, before he went to the Senegalese city of Sineloy to engage in modern education, where he obtained a baccalaureate degree.

After obtaining his baccalaureate degree, he went to the Kingdom of Morocco, and there he obtained a bachelor’s degree from Mohammed V University in Rabat, before culminating his educational path with a doctorate in literature from the Sorbonne University.

positions

The deceased is one of the founders of the modern state of Mauritania.

He held the position of Minister of Health in the first Mauritanian government in 1957, Minister of National Education, and was Vice-President of the National Assembly.

The late took over the management of the Teachers Training School in 1967, and the management of the Higher Education School between 1970 and 1978.

In 2000, Ould Baha chaired the Chinguetti Prize Council, which was established in the same year with the aim of encouraging contributors to research related to Islamic, scientific and literary studies.

At the international level, he held the position of Cultural Adviser to UNESCO, its representative in Tunisia and Rabat, Assistant Secretary-General of the Organization of the Islamic Conference, and a missionary at the Moroccan Royal Court.

Business

The late Muhammad al-Mukhtar Ould Baha was famous for translating the meanings of the Holy Qur’an into French, and he published dozens of nearly fifty works, among the areas of the Qur’an, hadith, jurisprudence, language and poetry.

Among his most prominent books are the translation of the meanings of the Noble Qur’an into French, the history of Islamic legislation in Mauritania, an introduction to Mauritanian literature, and poetry and poets in Mauritania.

During the past year, Muhammad al-Mukhtar Ould Baha concluded his work with memoirs entitled: “A Journey with Life”, highlighted during the most prominent stations of his life and experiences.

global obituary

After announcing his death due to a sudden illness, social networking sites in Mauritania and the Islamic world were buzzing with his obituary.

The Mauritanian Minister of Health, Mokhtar Ould Dahi, said: I visited him, “as mandated by the President of the Republic, to check on his health condition, and to consult with doctors and family about what is necessary.

Senegalese President Macky Sall wrote in a tweet: “I received with great regret the news of the death of Dr. Mohamed El Mokhtar Ould Baha, Rector of the Modern University of Chinguetti. I salute the memory of the deceased, and his contribution to preserving this enormous heritage. I extend my sincere condolences to my brother Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani and to the Mauritanian people .”

The Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salem bin Muhammad Al-Malik said: “He was one of the distinguished men of Mauritania, who charted its history politically, educationally and religiously, and played remarkable roles in the service of the Chinguetti culture through his valuable writings and researches, praying to the Almighty God to bless him with peace.” His mercy and dwell him in the highest Paradise.

During March of last year, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Al-Ghazwani paid tribute to the thinker Mohamed El-Mokhtar Ould-Bah for his efforts in serving the Mauritanian state and its cultural and scientific heritage.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs and Education, Al-Dah Ould Amar Talib, said: “The chosen thinker, Ould Baha, combined tradition and modernity, and will remain a source of inspiration for the Shanqeeti sect.”

The late had established, during 2006, the modern University of Chinguetti in the capital, Nouakchott, to teach disciplines related to Islamic and social sciences.