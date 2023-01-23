Dungeons & Dragons – Honor among Thieves is the new film dedicated to the most famous paper world that has been entertaining millions of players around the world for decades, reaching the fourth version of the title so far.

The film, directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and played by Chris Pine, Michelle Rodríguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head e Hugh Grant sees an unlikely group of adventurers, prone to theftcarry out the heist of the century when they unexpectedly find an ancient relic.

Problems arise when the group actually realizes they have stole the “wrong” thing from the “right” people and begins a daring epic of escape, intrigue and situations bordering on the likely, complete with dragons and monsters of all kinds.

Undoubtedly the product aims at a certain hilarity and jokes that will break the seriousness of the “game” going to entertain the audience. We undoubtedly expect great laughs alternating with more serious moments, aimed at showing the epic nature of a world that does not actually exist but that millions of people have always visited with their imagination: that of Dungeons & Dragons first at home and now even online with computer-generated maps and increasingly hyper-realistic videos.