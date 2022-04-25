After the defeat against Millonarios, Independiente Santa Fe made official this Monday the departure of Argentine Martín Cardetti from the team’s technical management.

“The dissatisfaction of the fans led us to make this decision. We are going to take the time to look at resumes. We have already received proposals”explained Eduardo Méndez, leader of the cardinal team.

With Cardetti, there are already six coaches who have left the team with which they began the path to the BetPlay I-2022 League.

Juan David Niño, the first to leave

Juan David Niño directed 23 games on the Patriotas bench, leaving just four wins, five draws and 14 losses. His team scored 18 goals, they scored 29 goals against him and he had a 24% return. Without a doubt, a bad record for the young 33-year-old strategist who had the confidence of the leadership in recovering units so as not to descend.

After Niño’s departure on February 7, Carlos Giraldo took the reins for three days, and later, Arturo Boyacá arrived, who continues to lead the team from Boyacá.

Nestor Craviotto

Néstor Craviotto, former coach of Atlético Bucaramanga. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The Argentine Néstor Craviotto led 21 games with Bucaramanga, leaving five wins, seven draws and nine losses. His team scored 19 goals, and they converted 29 points for a performance of 35%. An irregular walk for DT that lasted until February 21, the day on which the same strategist presented his resignation.

Alexander Restrepo

Alejandro Restrepo, former National technician. Photo: Dimayor-VizzorImage

Alejandro Restrepo, the home coach who has had several processes in the Atlético Nacional youth teams, took over the team on an interim basis, and soon he took over the position officially.

Restrepo led 44 games leaving nine losses, 23 wins and 12 draws and a performance of 61.36%. After his departure, on March 1, Hernán Darío Herrera arrived, who continues to lead the purslane.

Juan Carlos Osorio

Juan Carlos Osorio, former coach of América de Cali. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

On March 31, the departure of Juan Carlos Osorio was confirmed, after complex negotiations with América de Cali. Risaraldense, more controversial in the institution than anything else, led 49 games, won 15, tied 11, and 23 losses adding 56 points and a percentage of 38.09% performance.

The Brazilian nationalized Costa Rican Alexandre Guimaraes was his replacement.

The contribution of the ‘B’Joseph Ferdinand Santa

José Fernando Santa, former coach of Atlético Huila. Photo: Atletico Huila Press

José Fernando Santa confirmed on March 15 that he was no longer coach of Atlético Huila. The results did not accompany him and he said goodbye to the club with 4 draws, 3 losses and no wins.

