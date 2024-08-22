Everyone wants Red Bull men

In recent years the red bull has returned to being the reference point in Formula 1, especially after his record-breaking 2023 season in which he set an incredible record of 21 wins in a single championship.

It is therefore physiological that other teams look to Milton Keynes to strengthen their own staffs, with the aim of bringing into the team some of the knowledge of the Red Bull men.

I am five key figures have left the team in the last four years: the person in charge of aerodynamics Dan Fallows The chief designer has moved to Aston Martin Rob Marshall McLaren’s chief mechanic has joined Lee Stevenson and the sports director Jonathan Wheatley have given in to the blandishments of Audi, while Adrian Newey, who last May 1st made his farewell from Red Bull official, has not yet communicated his destination.

Marko shields everyone

The departures from Red Bull were also favored by the need to stay within the limits of the budget cap, given that there are only three exceptions granted to each team for as many key members. And therefore the oeconomic offer made to Wheatley by Audi – where he will be team principal – could not be matched, as underlined by Helmut Marko to Car, Motor and Sport: “We wouldn’t have been able to equalize it.”

Asked about possible further farewells, perhaps encouraged by the excellent relationships between Wheatley and Newey and the men they have collaborated with over the years, Marko explained that Red Bull intends to fight: “We will fight to retain every single employee“, he assured journalist Michael Schmidt.