Club América returns to action in the 2024 Apertura Tournament of the Liga MX on Matchday 5, hosting Club Puebla at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium this Saturday, August 24 at 9:05 p.m.
In this way, in the following list we mention five footballers who could be key pieces in this commitment against La Franja from the capital.
The Mexican goalkeeper was deeply affected by having missed the penalty that eliminated the Eagles in Leagues Cup 2024so he will seek to redeem that situation and will be a key piece with his saves and interventions trying to keep his goal at zero.
There are only a few weeks left for the Uruguayan to be able to look his best before the transfer market closes, and the player has sought to come to the Old Continent, but no offer has been put on the table by the Eagles, so his recent performances could be fundamental in getting the interest of a last-minute club.
With the possible departure of Alvaro Fidalgoit is possible that ‘Chiquito’ will take the starting position alongside Jonathan dos Santos in containment, so he must begin to stand out no matter what position he plays.
The Chilean striker needs to wake up, as his recent appearances have gone more unnoticed than anything else, as he is usually very present with goals and assists, and in recent games he has not shone, so against La Franja it is a good opportunity to shine.
The Mexican striker is the leading scorer in Mexican football at the moment with four goals, so he will continue to increase his percentage game after game and against La Franja it is a good opportunity to get present on the scoreboard one or more occasions.
