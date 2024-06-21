The case of the alleged sabotage

What was told yesterday by Jonathan McEvoy of Daily Mail found confirmation in the paddock: an email from an anonymous sender was sent to the most influential figures in Formula 1 to reveal the alleged sabotage of which Lewis Hamilton would have been victimized this season by Mercedes.

Wolff’s response

Toto Wolff, questioned by colleagues of Sky Italiaspoke clearly about what happened: “Pilots have good and bad days. When things go against you, it’s clear that you’re not happy. Lewis is Formula 1’s most iconic driver and part of the Mercedes family and as long as he is part of it, he will be a friend. All these conspiracy theories came from someone who didn’t have all his wheels in place.”

Wolff then continued: “We have two cars that we want to collect points for the constructors’ championship. I have zero respect for people who hide behind a computer or behind anonymous Instagram accounts. If anyone has any constructive criticism, please bring it forward and we will look into it. But, as Frederic Vasseur said, how can you think that someone in a team could go against your own car?”. In the press conference dedicated to the team principals, Wolff ruled out any resentment: “I totally respect the reasons why he went to Ferrari, there are no hard feelings.”