The factors that can deteriorate the anatomical and functional integrity of our arteries are the habit of smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes, arterial hypertension, sedentary lifestyle and familiarity.

I am 53 years old, former bodybuilder athlete, cholesterol at 140, low blood pressure, weight 77 kg and 1.74 cm. The Doppler ultrasound examination shows perfectly smooth carotid arteries. The angiologist told me that the condition was excellent, but added minimal intimal thickening compatible with age in the report. What does it mean? I read that the enzyme nattokinase is a miracle for the arteries: right?

He replies Pietro Palermohead of the Rehabilitation Cardiology Unit, Monzino Cardiology Center, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

Our arteries are comparable to pipes, inside which blood vessels can form encrustations which are defined in the human cardiovascular system atherosclerotic plaques

: these, if large, can interfere with regular blood flow. Furthermore, the walls of our arterial vessels are composed of more concentric laminae (or tunics).. His examination does not reveal the presence of plaques, but only a minimal thickening of the innermost part of the vessel: a characteristic compatible, in fact, with age, but has no clinical significance. The factors that can deteriorate the anatomical and functional integrity of our arteries are smoking habits, high cholesterol, diabetes, arterial hypertension, sedentary lifestyle and familiarity. So continue with sport and a good diet.

Nattokinase Regarding your second question, Natto is a traditional Japanese food produced through the fermentation of soybeans. From this dish it was possible to extract and purify an enzyme, or rather a protease (nattokinase), which has the mechanism of action of inactivating plasminogen activator inhibitor. In summary, this would make plasminogen more available and free for its fibrinolytic action. Plasminogen is a protein present in the blood involved in fibrinolysis, a process that helps dissolve clots. So in theory this molecule could dissolve and reduce the size of atherosclerotic plaque, the main cause of artery obstruction (and therefore heart attacks and strokes). But these effects were found in vitrothat is, in the blood, and not in the human organism.

Sports and healthy diet In fact, there are problems with absorption of the molecule, which is degraded by the digestive system like all proteins in the diet. In conclusion, nattokinase supplementation has a null effect on the subclinical progression of atherosclerosis in healthy individuals at low risk of cardiovascular disease. I add that all thrombolytic drugs are administered intravenously. I therefore believe that miraculous effects on the arteries cannot be ascribed to nattokinase, but only to a correct lifestylewith sport and a healthy diet.

