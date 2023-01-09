Mario Hart announced that he is getting ready to compete in the Nascar circuits, a company that organizes the most famous and important automobile races in the United States, this 2023. The former reality boy pointed out that he is preparing to leave the name of Pe’ru high in the mentioned event. This January 8, the pilot informed his followers on Instagram that he was officially invited to the international event. According to Korina Rivadeneira’s husband and car racer, he will fulfill one of his great dreams.

The emotional message of Mario Hart

Mario Hart left a message on his Instagram post to express how happy he was to attend. “I am very happy to tell you that I will be doing a test in Nascar and with this same car,” he put in the post.

“It is a great step for my sports career, to be able to return to Daytona to ride at more than 300 km / h on these animals of more than 700hp. Stay tuned for everything that will happen next week,” he added.

Mario Hart happy to go to Nascar. Photo: capture/Instagram

The other side of Mario Hart

Mario Hart He became popularly known for his participation in reality shows such as “Combate” and “Esto es guerra.” At that time, he began as a singer and premiered his song “Yo no fui”, which led him to international fame.

For years, he was away from the music industry, but in 2021 he announced his return to that facet. The pilot shared a photo inside a recording studio and revealed the preparation of a sound project.

“I thought not to continue doing this; However, I have the feeling that we will have a new opportunity (…) We are already working on a new EP, with music and a totally different style, ”she added.

The member of Esto es guerra is working on a new musical project. Photo: Mario Hart/Instagram

At that time, she was expecting her second baby, the result of her relationship with Korina Rivadeneira. “A little brother for Lara. I would like to at the end of this year, but there are still many things to put in order, ”she said at the time.