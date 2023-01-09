The customer is always right, including at Hennessey. Customers of the American brand, polite as they are, asked John Hennessey to make a version of the F5 that is more track-oriented. Meet the Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution. Now to find a circuit long enough for the top speed.

Unlike other Hennessey creations, the Revolution isn’t all about top speed. All the aerodynamics slow down the F5 in exchange for better cornering performance. Incidentally, with a top of 400 km / h you can not complain. At 400 km/h, the downforce is 635 kilos. The top speed of the Venom F5 without Revolution additions should be faster than 485 km / h.

Specifications of the Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution

‘It’s actually ours [Porsche 911] GT3 RS version of the F5. So it’s not a race car – it’s still a real street car, but with a serious focus on the track,” the big boss told TopGear. Just like the ‘regular’ F5, the F5 Revolution is powered by the so-called Fury engine: a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8. The power remains an unimaginable 1,842 hp.

Furthermore, many parts remain the same as the Venom F5. There is the same gearbox that sends all the power to the rear wheels. The difference is that the Revolution is ‘calibrated for competitive use’. The Revolution is also lighter than the 1,360 kilo heavy F5. We don’t know exactly how much the Revolution weighs.

A Nürburgring record for the F5 Revolution?

For better aerodynamics, the Revolution has a new splitter and extra winglets in front of the front wheels. There are also new wheels and a modified chassis with special track settings. There is a new air intake on the roof to supply the V8 with fresh air. Before the Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution goes to the customers, it is thoroughly tested.

Hennessey will do that at the Circuit of the Americas, Laguna Seca, Road America, Spa-Francorchamps and of course at the Nürburgring. We are very much looking forward to the lap times the Revolution can clock up there. The big boss himself is less concerned: ‘Do we want to beat the AMG One on the Nordschleife? Not necessarily – that’s not why we’re building the car. But there will certainly come a point where when we are on the Nordschleife, we look at the 6 minutes and 35 seconds of the One.’

The price of the Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution

Hennessey continued: “We’re not making any statements about setting any lap times yet, but we’re going to do a lot of testing and make sure we have a car that makes our customers happy and confident.” There will be only 24 of those customers. There are still a few spots left for buyers. Hennessey asks you to transfer more than 2.5 million euros for the F5 Revolution.