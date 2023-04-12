Mariano Vicente, councilor for Podemos in the Molina de Segura City Council, announced this Wednesday that he is resigning not only from being a candidate for the purple formation in the municipal elections on May 28, but also from his act as councilor. A resignation that comes motivated by three main reasons argued in his Twitter account:

«It was almost done to go all together, secure councilors for a left-wing coalition and facilitate a new progressive government. It has been the inflexibility of the leadership of Podemos, without even having listened to the registered people, which has broken everything, “he explained.

Vicente refers to the negotiations in recent months to try to agree on a joint coalition between Podemos, Más Región, IU and Equo, which have not prospered due to the aforementioned “inflexibility” of the purple formation. This will mean that Podemos will attend the municipal elections, on the one hand, and Juntxs por Molina, on the other hand.

«I am convinced that here in Molina progressive people will support a unity candidacy. The @JuntxsPorMolina coalition is going to represent much more than three acronyms: ability to agree and convergence of people where identity rigidity has failed. I will be there,” Vicente announced, thus breaking his nine-year relationship with Podemos.

After attending his last government meeting this Wednesday as a councilor, Vicente remarked that “it is urgent that the parties stop looking so much at themselves, at their processes of measuring forces to dominate on the lists. Knowing how to dialogue with grassroots people rather than sending them slogans and listening to the public is much more important.

The mayor from Molina has aligned himself with the position of those political forces that have defended unity from the outset, to the point of all of them agreeing that Mariano Vicente, elected Podemos candidate in primaries in October, would be the ideal person to lead a joint list.

“Since I attended the primaries in October of last year, I did so with the purpose of promoting the widest possible electoral confluence of all the local forces of the political space of the transformative left of Molina,” stressed the outgoing councilor, who also announced that in the next few days he will return to his job as a geographer in the regional Administration.

Vicente argues that, despite being the only institutional position of Podemos in the Molinense City Council, he has been excluded from the negotiations by the managing board of this party at the local level. He also maintains that the negotiations stalled “soon due to Podemos’s refusal to sit down with any other party other than the IU.” In his opinion, “the almost unanimous opinion of sympathizers and militants of all the parties involved has always been to form a unitary coalition and not fragment the vote.”

new candidate



The resignation that was made public this Wednesday had been known to the regional leadership of Podemos for days, since the party also announced last week that the candidate in Molina will be María Belén Fernández.

Podemos was represented in the Molinense Corporation with four councilors in the 2015-2019 legislature, under the municipal candidacy Cambiemos Molina, which formed part of the coalition government with PSOE and IU from 2016. Later, with its own brand, it obtained a councilor in the 2019 elections. Mariano Vicente has been part of the coalition government with the twelve councilors of the PSOE, to date.