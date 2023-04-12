In the morning of last april 10 it was reported that the Bolivarian National Armed Force (Fanb) in Venezuela had shot down an aircraft in the limits of the border with Colombia.

The facts were confirmed by Domingo Hernández Lárez, strategic operational commander of the Fanbthrough his Twitter account, in which he reported that the aircraft was located in the municipality of Pedro Camajo de Apure.

“In the municipality of Pedro Camejo de Apure, a radar detected a hostile aircraft with transponder (position transmitter) disconnected, no visible identification, no flight plan, being declared a target of interest and disabled for violating national sovereignty,” Hernández said on Twitter.

He added that for violate airspace rules became a target to be shot down for the protection of the sovereignty of Venezuela.

“According to the Control Law for the Comprehensive Defense of the Air Space of the #RBV, in an exercise of sovereignty and in response to security and defense interests, #FANB disables hostile aircraft in the state of Apure for infringing the provisions on air traffic”said the commander.

Until now, no further data has been confirmed about the aircraft that was flying over the border between Venezuela and Colombia. However, Hernández confirmed that, so far in 2023, 13 “invader planes” have been destroyed.

Laura Camila Ramos

