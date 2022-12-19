“It is time to celebrate the arrival of the AVE to Murcia”. The president of Adif considers that the high-speed route “has been permeable to the needs of the territory”. / ADIF

The president of Adif, María Luisa Domínguez, underlines that with the Madrid-Murcia AVE line, Spain is consolidated “as the first European country with the largest high-speed network”. She explains that it has taken longer to reach the Region in part because the project changed in 2018 to integrate access to the city, “in response to