Maju Mantilla He returned to television after being away for a few months after the unexpected end of “En boca de todos”. The beloved model left more than one surprised by saying that she would be part of a new television house. Since she joined “Arriba mi gente”, she has received messages of support for not leaving aside her facet as a host; However, the Latina program has been the subject of constant criticism on social networks. After that, the former Miss Peru reveals that negative comments are usually very recurring when you are standing in front of cameras.

Maju Mantilla minimizes criticism of “Arriba mi gente”

Maju Mantilla said that, over the years, she has learned to cope with criticism in the best possible way. Regarding the accusations that the program receives from her “Up my people”, indicated that everyone is aware that they can be questioned for different reasons; however, he stressed that each person is free to change the channel if they do not agree with something or someone.

“Since I entered television and now that I have returned, I know that the critics have accompanied us because we cannot like everyone. Some people love you very much, some receive you with affection, but others, perhaps, do not see it that way. Everyone chooses the program they like, the team they like, and criticism will always exist, ”he said.

Wendy Menéndez with the hosts of "Arriba mi gente". Photo: Instagram

Maju Mantilla considers that it is hard to work on TV

On the other hand, Maju Mantilla He stated that, despite knowing that at any moment they could receive an attack from viewers, being constantly exposed to questioning is something complicated for figures in the media, and they must take care of everything they say or do on television.

“The work in television is not easy, any word of yours can be taken badly. Maybe you didn’t mean to say it in some way, but other people twist and misinterpret it, and that doesn’t make you a bad person. One is exposed to that, ”she recently expressed for La República.