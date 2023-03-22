Magaly Medina issued the ampay of Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo in Cusco, and used his television space to harshly criticize the soccer player for having betrayed his wife’s trust. As could be seen in the audiovisual material, the attacker of the Peruvian team and the former reality girl visited archaeological sites in the imperial city. In addition, they chose their meeting places on the Airbnb platform. The “Urraca” was sent with everything after the broadcast of the video.

Magaly Medina attacks Paolo Hurtado

The journalist stated that Jossmery Toledo was hiding so as not to be recognized. She even bought a cap to go unnoticed. “The ‘sucker’ covers Jossmery because they are tourist sites where they have gone and they saw that there were a lot of people, there was a bus with tourists, she only went down to buy a cap because they did not want them to see her,” said the popular ‘Urraca ‘.

atv figure Magaly Medina He was much more outraged when he revealed that, shortly, the footballer would celebrate his wedding anniversary with the mother of his children. “Paolo Hurtado is married to Rosas Fuentes and in just two more days they celebrate 10 days of marriage. This is the gift that he gives to his wife (…). They have been married since 2013, but they have been a couple for years and, apparently, he was always saying that family is the most important thing, always taking his wife to his important events, and this is right now, “added Magaly Medina.

Rosa Fuentes announces break with Paolo Hurtado after diffusion of ampay

Rosa Fuentes announced the sentimental break with Paolo Hurtado after the spread of the ampay with Jossmery Toledo. The soccer player’s still wife asked for consideration, since she is in a state of pregnancy.

“After seeing the images broadcast by the Magaly TV program, I have decided to definitively end my 10-year marriage with Paolo Hurtado. If someone has to explain, it’s not me. Please, I ask for respect for my two youngest children and consideration for my pregnancy status. I will let this dissolve legally and, above all, in private”read in his statement.