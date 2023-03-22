French President Emmanuel Macron showed his respect for the union demonstrations against his pension reform, but assured that it will not tolerate street violence and the blockade of activity, and recalled the assault on the Capitol in the United States or the Brazilian Parliament.

(Also read: Macron expects his unpopular pension reform to take effect this year)

“We are a great nation and an old town that votes for those responsible and gives them legitimacy. The unions have theirs and when they show respect, it is a right protected by the Constitution,” Macron said this Wednesday in a televised interview.

(We recommend: France: how will Macron get out of the crisis that caused his pension reform?)

“But when there are groups that use extreme violence to attack democratic representatives, when they use violence without rules because they are not happy, that is not democracy,” he added.

Macron, who the day before in a meeting with parliamentarians used the term “crowd” to refer to these demonstrations, assured that he had used that word in that context and “in the situation that the world is experiencing, when one sees what happened in the United States, in the Capitol, in Brazil, when you see extreme violence in Germany or the Netherlands”.

(You can read: France: what’s next for the unpopular pension reform promoted by Macron?)

“We respect the demonstrations, we listen to them, we try to move forward. But we cannot accept factions or factions,” he added.

We respect the demonstrations, we listen to them, we try to move forward. But we cannot accept factions or factions

Faced with the ninth day of general mobilization called this Thursday by the unions against the pension reform, the president assured that “no excess will be tolerated”, while also assuring that the authorities will lift the blockades of companies when the activity is prevented country’s economy.

(Also: The possible crisis in France after the desk to the controversial pension reform)

Macron recalled that every time a government has reformed pensions it has faced union opposition, but he justified the need for the reform and assured that he “assumed” its unpopularity.

“Between long-term surveys and the general interest of the country, I choose the general interest of the country. And if that has consequences, I accept them,” he said.

(Keep reading: France: Macron will adopt the pension reform without the vote of the deputies)

The president has already announced that he will not withdraw his reform despite the protests.

Macron is confident that it will enter into force

Macron showed this Wednesday his confidence that the pension reform approved by Parliament will enter into force before the end of the year, despite street protests against that project.

“It would be good for 1.8 million people to see their pension increased by about 600 euros per year,” the president assured in an interview with the two main television channels in the country.

(See also: Paris monuments sink into mountains of garbage due to collectors’ strike)

The French president assured that the reform now depends on the opinion of the Constitutional Council, but not on the street protests which, he said, “must be respected when they are peaceful but not when they resort to extreme violence.”

And he only recognized one error in this entire process: that of “failing to convince” the citizens of the need for pension reform, which according to the figures the Government will enter into a deficit that will grow to 12,500 million euros for 2030.

EFE