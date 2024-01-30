Christian Dominguez is once again the protagonist of an ampay. His romantic relationship with Pamela Franco would come to an end after the cumbia singer was unfaithful to him. On Monday, January 29, Magaly Medina He returned to Peruvian television with 'Magaly TV, la firma', in which he exposed images of Domínguez inside his truck along with a woman named Mary Moncada. Despite the scandal, until the morning of Tuesday, January 30, the Cumbiambero chose to remain silent and has not yet commented on the matter.

As is known, this is not the first time that the ex-partner of Karla Tarazona He finds himself involved in an ampay, and on one occasion Magaly herself confronted him because in show business he is known for this type of compromising situations.

Christian Domínguez and the time he was confronted on 'Magaly TV, la firma'

At the beginning of 2019, when he was still a partner of Isabel Acevedo 'Chabelita', the cumbiambero was invited to Medina's program, in which he spoke with 'Urraca' about his previous experiences. The television host did not skimp on reminding him of his controversial past: “Susy Díaz said that womanizers don't change, they just rest. Aren't you in your rest period?” she commented.

Domínguez, in order to deny this accusation, assured that he does not like to speak out about his personal life, which is why he prefers to remain silent in the face of criticism.

“They have given me more than one pseudonym, the truth is that I have never been interested in explaining my life much. I have always let them talk, but I have never gone out to talk,” the artist responded.

Magaly was quick to remind him that he even denied one of the girls he dated, Julissa Vásquez, also known as 'Tulita', a dancer with whom he participated in the now-defunct program 'The Dream Show'. At that time she was still with Melanie Martínez, with whom she had a daughter.

“In my late program I interviewed several of your victims (…) One was the denied one, I remember 'Tulicienta', how she chased him through the streets of Tarapoto, you went in the motorcycle taxi through the streets of Tarapoto with her and you denied him “, he pointed.

Finally, the singer only managed to say that he did not deny it, but rather he avoided referring to his sentimental situation. “It's not that I denied it, but that he didn't let me see, I didn't like being seen, but I also understood that you can't (hide) either,” he said.

This is how Pamela Franco reacted after Christian Domínguez's ampay

Although many believed that he would move away from social networks and public attention, former member of the cumbia group 'Alma Bella' was once again present on digital platforms on Tuesday, January 30, and showed off along with his coach. That is, she resumed her exercise routine at the gym, like every morning.

The influencer appeared quite calm on her social networks. Photo: Pamela Franco/Instagram

In an image, shared by the singer on her social networks, she appears serene and full of optimism, while her companion smiles fully.