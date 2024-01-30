Fortnite Its new season has started a few days ago, and along with it came quite striking characters such as Peter Griffin himself from Family Guybut without a doubt the one who has attracted the most attention is Solid Snake of the franchise Metal Gear Solid. And after waiting a short time, it is finally available for players who want to add it to their team of skins in this battle royale that never stops offering new features to fans.

It all started with the trailer that you can see below:

To obtain the character you must first have the battle pass for this season. Next, you must complete your character missions, which includes defeating some enemies as stealthily as possible as well as hiding in a box for at least 10 seconds. You also have to destroy security cameras, inflict damage with some specific weapons such as assault rifles. And clearly, many of these are going to give us everything from their accessories to Snake's own skin.

There is also the old Snake style, which can be achieved by inflicting damage on rivals with silenced weapons, using camouflage, helping open chambers or hacking chests, being the first to harm the enemy. Once these goals are met, the user will have access to the corresponding outfit of Metal Gear Solid 4. And it is worth clarifying once again that it is necessary to have the battle pass to have the right to acquire such a unique character.

Remember that Fortnite Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: Although Fortnite is not the favorite game of many, it is evident that Metal Gear fans will be excited about having the character. And it will be a great contribution while the remake of Snake Eater arrives as well as the second part of the Master Collection.