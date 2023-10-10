Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, referred to the conflict between Hamas and Israel that maintains tensions in the Middle East. By rejecting what he called “genocide” in the Gaza Strip, Maduro involved Jesus.

His comments unleashed ridicule on social networks for the mix of historical and biblical facts he made during his program ‘Con Maduro +’ on Venezuela’s official television.

“We have seen brutal massacres against the Palestinian people,” he said, while condemning the way Palestine became an “archipelago” following clashes in the region.

He died as a Palestinian man and rose to life, immortal as a Palestinian spirit

Maduro wanted to expand on the bloody episodes that Palestine, according to him, has faced, which is why he mentioned Jesus.

“Where was our Lord Jesus Christ born? In Bethlehem, Palestine. When he was born it was Palestine, thousands of years ago,” he said.

“Jesus Christ was the first known anti-imperialist in modern history, of the last three millennia, at least. The most important anti-imperialist. Jesus, born in Bethlehem and raised in Nazareth, territory of Palestine. So Jesus was a Palestinian child “, he expressed.

The president continued with his intervention and He stated that Jesus had been unjustly crucified “by the Spanish empire and the oligarchies that unjustly dominated the area”: “He died as a Palestinian man and rose to life, immortal as a Palestinian spirit.”

Finally, “in the name of Jesus Christ,” he called on all Christians, Muslims and Jews in the world to demand a ceasefire, peace talks and compliance with United Nations resolutions on Palestine.

“It is in the hands of the United States and Europe to stop this escalation and not end in a global war,” he said on national television.

Palestinians gather among the rubble of an area destroyed after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, October 9, 2023.

According to the Bible, Jesus was born in Bethlehem in the middle of the Roman Empire. Palestine did not exist.

“During the time of Jesus, Bethlehem and Jerusalem were in what was commonly called Judea and Nazareth was in what was commonly called Galilee. The land where Jesus lived did not take the name Palestine until the second century, long after his death.“said the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis, a non-profit organization, about comments by public figures regarding the birth of Jesus.

‘They kill Jesus Christ for being anti-imperialist, for confronting the Roman Empire’

In 2020, Maduro had also spoken of Jesus, calling him “anti-imperialist,” but had not linked the Spanish Empire to his death.

“They kill Jesus Christ for being anti-imperialist, for confronting the Roman Empire with all his being, his word. They kill him for being anti-oligarchic,” he said in another television intervention during Palm Sunday.

This is how the conflict between Israel and Hamas is going

The conflict was accentuated after the attacks carried out by the Hamas group, based in the Gaza Strip, against communities in southern Israel. The militias, since they were founded several decades ago, have aimed to “destroy the State of Israel.”

Kfar Aza, Israel. Soldiers remove bodies of murdered people. Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

With cut-off date of October 10, At least 900 have been confirmed dead in Israel as a result of the Hamas attack, while more than 100 have been kidnapped by militias and taken to Gaza as hostages.

Israel responded to the attack by declaring a state of war on Saturday and bombing the Gaza Strip, marking the worst escalation in decades of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On the Palestinian side, Israeli bombings on the Gaza Strip have left at least 900 dead and more than 4,500 injuredaccording to a statement released today by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, which has requested the opening of a humanitarian corridor to receive medical supplies and evacuate seriously injured people.

