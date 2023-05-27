Africa has one of the lowest infertility rates in the world: just over 13%, according to the latest WHO figures. But unlike in the West, couples struggling to conceive are often left out of fertility treatments or have to shoulder the high cost themselves. Our correspondents in the Ivory Coast tell the story of the only clinic in the region that is helping couples with fertility problems to conceive through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

