Changes
Fábio Cardoso (28 ‘, Pepe), Zaidu Sanusi (45 ‘, Wendell), Guilherme (45 ‘, Paulo Oliveira), Vítor Oliveira (55 ‘, Abel Ruiz), Mehdi Taremi (68 ‘, Evanilson), Chiquinho (68 ‘, Elmutasem El Masrati), Sergio Oliveira (68 ‘, Marko Grujic), Jean-Baptiste Gorby (68 ‘, André Horta), Jesus Crown (89 ‘, Otavinho)
Goals
1-0, 21 ‘: Luis Diaz
Cards
Referee: António Nobre
VAR Referee: Vasco Santos
Joao Mario (18 ‘, Yellow) Paulo Oliveira (37 ‘, Yellow) Fabian (48 ‘, Yellow) Otavinho (63 ‘, Yellow) Bruno Rodrigues (75 ‘, Yellow) Lucas Piazon (78 ‘, Yellow) Francisco Moura (85 ‘, Yellow) Vitor ferreira (88 ‘, Yellow
#Luis #Díaz #top #scorer #lead #Porto
Leave a Reply