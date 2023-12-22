Jurgen Klopptechnician LiverpoolHe assured that he likes it to be understood that UEFA and other federations “cannot do what they want”, but insisted on his support for the club and his rejection of the European Super League.

The set of Anfield He announced this Friday that he is committed to UEFA competitions and that he rejects the idea of ​​the Super League, despite the fact that he was part of the founders in April 2021.

More praise

“I like that we understand a little that UEFA and other federations cannot simply do what they want and that we have to talk. More competitions and more games and nobody says anything. I like that there is a little movement, but my opinion regarding the Super League is the same,” said the German.

Jürgen Klopp and Jota's tribute to Luis Díaz.

Despite the ruling of the European Court of Justice in favor of the Super League, the six English clubs involved in it demonstrated their rejection between Thursday and Friday.

Klopp expects a lot from Luis Diazthe Colombian who is a figure for Liverpool, especially in the game against Arsenal.

“'Lucho' is a top player. “He cannot play all the games and they gave him rest, leaving him as an option in case they needed it,” said the coach.

