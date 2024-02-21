On Tuesday, February 20, singer Ricky Trevitazo was hospitalized in an emergency because he suffers from dengue, but the person who was also affected by this disease was his wife. Brenda Vargas. They both developed symptoms at the same time and sought medical help at a local clinic. Regarding the issue, Giuliano Trevitazo, son of the two previously mentioned people, spoke out and expressed concern about the situation his parents are going through.. Luigui Carbajal He spoke about his friend's state of health and could not hide his disappointment.

What is known about Ricky Trevitazo's health?

Giuliano, son of Ricky Trevitazo and Brenda Vargas, spoke for the cameras of the program 'The Chinese Gang' and told details of the days before his parents were hospitalized in an emergency due to dengue. The young man states that his father “cannot walk because of muscle pain.”

Although his state of health deteriorated this last Tuesday, February 20, The discomfort and symptoms started a week ago, but because Ricky and Luigui were relaunching their group. Trevitazo chose not to give importance to the discomfort.

Ricky Trevitazo is a Peruvian artist. Photo: LR/broadcast composition

In addition, he explained that the singer presented some symptoms such as dizziness and fever. Initially, Ricky's wife underwent some tests and was told that she had a urinary tract infection. However, on the recommendation of an aunt, they took a test to rule out dengue: she came back positive.

Did Luigui Carbajal cry when talking about Ricky Trevitazo?

Luigui Carbajal, colleague and friend of Ricky Trevitazo, also testified for América TV's nighttime slot. He was visibly affected and even began to cry when referring to the state of health of his classmate. Skandalo, group that was returning to the stage.

The comic actor revealed that he witnessed that Ricky began to feel some symptoms last week and they still performed a musical performance this weekend: “He went to work without really knowing how serious he was. He made himself strong”, he assured.

Luigui Carbajal concerned about Ricky Trevitazo's health. Photo: América TV

Likewise, Carbajal is worried about Ricky and Brenda's children, so he said that he and his wife will take care of them while the couple recovers from dengue.

“It makes me very sad, but I love my brother very much, it hurts me, it is difficult for me not to be with him right now. I'm going to keep an eye on his children, my wife is with them right now and we are monitoring the place where he is hospitalized.or,” he said with a broken voice.

What is Ricky Trevitazo's real name?

Ricky Trevitazowhose real name is Elverth Rodríguez Trevitazo, is a multifaceted artist known for his significant contributions in music, television and business. He rose to prominence as a member of Skándalo, a youth group that achieved notoriety in Peru during the 1990s and early 2000s, thanks to hits like 'Colegiala' and 'Vamos un amor'.

