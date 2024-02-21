The Mexican consul in California, Carlos González Gutiérrez, is committed to strengthen ties between the state and Mexico, recognizing California as a fundamental ally for the country in the international arena.

According to an interview for EFE, González Gutiérrez highlighted that California is the state that best welcomes migrantsso it is important that the bilateral relationship be protected.

During his five years at the San Diego Consulate, González Gutiérrez has witnessed the favorable treatment that California provides to Mexican migrants, which he considers an “almost tangible” link between both territories.

In the words of the consul, “California is the state that best receives our migrants,” highlighting the initiatives that facilitate the integration of newcomers into the adoptive society.

How has California supported migrants?

According to the Consul, California has implemented progressive policies in support of migrants, such as the extension of health services public to all low-income residents, regardless of their immigration status, becoming the first state to offer this type of medical care.

Furthermore, it offers scholarships and tuition costs similar to those of US citizens for undocumented students, as well as support programs for students from Baja California who wish to study in public schools on the California border.

In the commercial fieldCalifornia has positioned itself as the p main trading partner of Mexico, surpassing China in this category. Exports to Mexico have experienced a significant increase in recent years, reaching $33.26 billion in 2023, according to official figures from the state of California.

The Mexican consul in California, Carlos González Gutiérrez (Photo: Manuel Ocaño / EFE)

González Gutiérrez highlighted the importance of preserving this bilateral relationship, especially now that he will assume the position of titular consul in Los Angeles, the city where he began his diplomatic career.

For him, the border and southern California represent an unprecedented opportunity to deepen economic and social integration between both territories.

In this sense, the consul emphasized the shared mission of working together to promote prosperity on both sides of the border, recognizing that integration is fundamental for mutual development.

González Gutiérrez describes the border between Mexico and California as a place of union rather than separation, where the two tectonic masses of both countries meet, symbolizing a connection that transcends geopolitical divisions.

(With information from EFE)