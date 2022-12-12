Celebrated, buried, and now this: Lufthansa wants to revive at least three Airbus A380s in the coming months and station them in Munich. Before that there is a lot to do.

International match: Delhi follows Düsseldorf. From Teruel they made their way to Munich via Frankfurt and Manila. At least three Airbus A380 should appear again in the Lufthansa fleet. Image: dpa

Es stuck in Lufthansa. Stewardesses crawling into seats have become part of everyday life, they pull and press on the seats so that they can be comfortably seated in the position desired by the passenger. Electrics and mechanics all too often go on strike, repairs are delayed, no spare parts. This is also known from the car industry and from heating engineers, small consolation. The mishap with the chairs is one of the most visible in the industry, which is waking up too quickly from the Corona sleep for the airlines.

Holger Apple See also Monkeypox outbreak almost over, stop stinging Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

When Carsten Spohr speaks of an extensive normalization after a bad few months, the CEO, who is capable of self-critical tones, glosses over the situation a little, at least in the way it is still presented to customers. There are regular delays because there is a lack of staff, the organization is stuck, and perhaps there is less 100% commitment. Two and a half hours late from Lisbon? Happened. Short-term complete failure of the subsidiary Eurowings from the Maldives? The holidaymaker has to go through that. Loading or unloading freight and suitcases? This can take a while. Missing mileage credit? Bad luck, the complaint management on diving station.