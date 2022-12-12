China announced on Monday (12) that it will disable the main travel control application in its policy against covid, which was used to check whether people had transited through an area affected by the coronavirus.

The announcement coincides with the increase in the number of cases on a scale that is difficult to assess because PCR tests are no longer mandatory and people generally do not report whether the self-test is positive.

The application, known as the “Itinerary Card”, controlled the citizen’s movements based on smartphone data and showed the cities visited in the last seven days. Based on the information, the person could or could not enter a hotel, building or shopping center.

If the location was not classified as “high risk” (that is, with a high number of cases), the app showed a green sign, which allowed the user to enter.

The application, linked to the central government, will be deactivated from midnight on Tuesday, after more than two and a half years in operation, according to an official statement.

The decision was taken after China announced, last Wednesday, a drastic easing of restrictions, a major change in the “covid zero” policy adopted since the beginning of the pandemic.

The government announced the end of large-scale confinements and the systematic hospitalization of infected people in quarantine centers.

The Ministry of Health reported this Monday that the country registered 8,626 new positive cases in 24 hours.

The number represents a considerable drop compared to the last few days, but it does not reflect the reality of the epidemic wave.

One of China’s most respected figures in the fight against covid-19, respiratory disease specialist Zhong Nanshan, said on Sunday that the omicron variant “spreads rapidly” across the country.

– “The end of an era” –

Until last week, most Chinese people didn’t know anyone who had tested positive for covid. But in recent days, the scene has changed suddenly, especially in Beijing.

Along with the “Itinerary Card, of national reach and which was already used before the pandemic to control travel between provinces, the country has local applications that are still in operation and are used daily to allow access to restaurants and shops”.

“Goodbye, this represents the end of an era,” wrote one person on the Chinese social network Weibo.

“The next step is to do away with all local apps,” said another.

Many have questioned what will happen to the vast amount of data compiled by the app. “I hope there are ways and means to log out and delete everything”, highlighted an internet user.

The app, launched in early 2020, used data from three mobile operators and it was not disclosed whether the information will be stored or continue to be compiled.

“The app may disappear, but the data remains there,” said analyst Kendra Schaefer, an expert at Beijing-based company Trivium China.

“The government gains more than it loses by disabling the application because the cost of maintaining such a system must be enormous,” he added on Twitter.