The largest weekly list of musical hits in Spanish has landed in the United States. LOS40 USA arrives to delight the American or resident population with the best content from Latin artists, which will join the more than 50 million listeners that the leading Spanish-language music network has around the world. Interviews, videos, podcasts and trends about reggaeton, pop, trap and regional Mexican music composers can now be heard on 20 stations spread across 12 states in the country and via live broadcast on the LOS40 USA website.

The presentation of the hit list comes after Latin music has had a growth of 33% in the United States in 2022, according to the report from the music reporting company Luminate Midyear. The president of Prisa Media, Carlos Núñez, has rated the brand's debut in the country as a success. “The listening data demonstrate the great expansion it is having [la música latinoamericana] in the North American country. And not only because of the younger generations, but because of the enormous penetration that it has had in recent years in the general audience,” she expressed.

In a country in which the Latin population already exceeds 62 million inhabitants – almost two out of every 10 people living in the United States are of Latin origin – the arrival of the best hit list in Spanish was imminent. LOS40 USA will be able to create audiovisual content in the country with the greatest musical production on the planet. “As a global reference brand, leader in all the countries where it is present, LOS40 also had to be in the main record market in the world,” says Núñez.

The Colombian announcer Riva, already known for her participation in LOS40 in Mexico and Colombia, will be in charge of giving voice to the new list of hits in the United States. “I am super happy to welcome you to LOS40 USA. No matter where you are, in LOS40 you will find the most important content from 40 to 1, with all the hits for our Hispanic community,” the radio host celebrated.

