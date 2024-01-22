Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

France is said to be about to deliver high-precision air-to-surface missiles to Ukraine. The AASM guided bombs would create completely new possibilities.

Kiev – The examples of new arms deliveries from Germany, Great Britain and France to Ukraine are increasing almost daily, while Republicans in the USA have been blocking planned military aid worth around 61 billion US dollars for weeks.

Ukraine War: France allegedly supplies AASM guided bombs

Like the Ukrainian portal Defense Express According to a report close to Kiev's armed forces, the French are currently preparing to deliver hundreds of “smart bombs”. These are said to be air attack missiles that can search for their target independently.

AASM stands for Armament Air-Sol Modulaire and describes guided bombs that are fired from fighter jets. After the Su-24M fighter jets were recently modified for the Storm Shadow cruise missiles, a corresponding delivery would significantly expand the capabilities of the Ukrainian air force.

Soon also attached to Ukrainian fighter jets? A French Dassault Rafale B carries AASM air-to-surface missiles on the outside of its wings. © IMAGO / StockTrek Images

Because: The AASM missiles fall under the category of “intelligent” air-to-ground missiles. Specifically: The latest variant SBU-64 has not only a GPS viewfinder but also an imaging infrared search head. This should enable an even more precise hit in the final phase of the flight. This is intended to reduce the spreading circle radius from ten meters to one meter compared to older versions. A hit is highly likely.

Weapons deliveries to Ukraine: AASM guided bombs can attack moving targets

Furthermore, targets with these bombs can also be marked with a laser, which makes it possible to combat moving targets such as tank formations or supply teams. The bomb can glide as it approaches the target. The French one Army of air and space (French Air Force) used the guided bombs with a combat weight of 340 kilograms in the international military operation in Libya. The disadvantage of precision-guided ammunition: The rockets have an estimated range of around 50 kilometers.

The pilots therefore have to fly comparatively close to the enemy troops and could come into the area of ​​​​the enemy's air defenses. Are these missiles also intended for the Su-24M front-line bombers? Before the Russian attack, the Ukrainian air force had, according to the English-language magazine Flight International estimated twelve Su-24M front-line bombers in its ranks, designed for low-flying missions over enemy lines. The Su-24M from the Russian manufacturer Sukhoi had its first flight in 1977, but is still used by both sides in the Ukrainian war.

Weapons for Ukraine: France is likely to provide AASM missiles after Scalp-EG

As of January 22nd, the Ukrainians decreed, according to the much-quoted Global Firepower Index (GFP) only have a total of 40 operational fighter aircraft left, while they eagerly await the delivery of Western F-16 jets from the Netherlands and Denmark. France had recently announced the delivery of 40 additional Scalp-EG cruise missiles, which are technically identical to the Storm Shadow. Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu confirmed this in an interview published on January 17th Le Parisienthat French arms manufacturers had generally accelerated their production for Ukraine. (pm)