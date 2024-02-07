The president, who is at the Fruit Logistica fair in Berlin, points out that farmers “are fed up, tired and suffocated” by European legislation

López Miras and the Ministers of Finance and Agriculture, this morning at Fruit Logistica together with representatives of the regional fruit and vegetable sector.

The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, stated this Wednesday in Berlin, during the opening of the Fruit Logistica fair, that he “supports the demands” of the farmers of the Region of Murcia, on the occasion of the tractor unit that has collapsed various points. neuralgic. To the …