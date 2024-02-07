Thursday, February 8, 2024
Kotka | A fire broke out in the elementary school, the students were evacuated

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Kotka | A fire broke out in the elementary school, the students were evacuated

The fire department extinguished the fire. No injuries were caused by the fire.

In Kotka The fire started at Haukkavuori school on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire marshal on duty Toni Kuoppamäki according to that, a garbage bag had caught fire in the stairwell. According to Kuoppamäki, the fire had not had time to spread and the rescuers were able to put it out quickly.

“There was a little smoke and odor damage.”

A total of 14 fire brigade units were called to the scene.

The teachers evacuated the students out of the school. No injuries were caused by the fire.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

