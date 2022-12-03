The president of the Popular Party, Fernando López Miras, has held a working meeting with mayors, spokespersons and presidents of the PP in the municipalities, to address the future of the Tajo-Segura Transfer, where he stressed that “we are going to establish a roadmap , a work plan and a strategy to deal with this hack to the transfer and the interests of the Region of Murcia” and that “we will do it from the political and institutional level, with judicial resources if necessary.”

Likewise, he explained that “immediately” he will take to the plenary sessions of the regional town halls and the Regional Assembly “a clear position of all the councillors, of all the deputies, on what they think of this 50 percent cut that the Government of Spain and President Sánchez, proposed and approved in the National Water Council last Tuesday.

“The strategy and plans set out by the Government of the Socialist Party and Podemos, of dealing blows to the Region of Murcia day after day is inadmissible,” López Miras denounced. “We saw the last one this week at the National Water Council, which, without a single technical report or a single scientific endorsement, simply for ideological, political and partisan reasons, the decision was made to cut the Tajo-Segura Transfer.”

The decision to cut the transfer, “means cutting the future of the Region and cutting the opportunities of thousands of families.” With this decision taken by President Sánchez, which he is going to endorse in the Council of Ministers, “what he does is leave thousands of families in the Region of Murcia without opportunities, without employment, without a future”, the president has influenced, to add that “300,000 families live from the Tajo-Segura transfer and for a simple political, sectarian and partisan issue, the Government of Pedro Sánchez cannot close the transfer.”

“It seems that the only promise that Pedro Sánchez is willing to keep is the one he made in April 2018 in Albacete during the electoral campaign, when he said that his objective was to close the transfer”, but from the Popular Party, López Miras has assured , “we are not going to allow it”.

In line, he continued, “if there is a political party that can avoid this, it is the Popular Party” since “it is the party that has always believed in water, the only one that has always believed in water planning at the national level, in a State Water Plan that guarantees it for all Spaniards under the same conditions ».

For this reason, he recalled that “Aznar already did it, with the National Hydrological Plan; Rajoy did it, approving the rules that govern the operation of the Tajo Segura transfer; and so will President Alberto Núñez Feijóo when he is President of the Government of Spain ».

For his part, the president of the PP in Torre Pacheco, Antonio Jesús Garre, thanked the regional president for the work carried out by the Popular Party “with such an important issue, vital and essential for the Region of Murcia, for the Comarca del Campo of Cartagena and singularly for the municipality of Torre Pacheco, as is the future of the transfer and the cuts that are being carried out».

Likewise, he has denounced that “the lack of necessary water for the Region of Murcia will mean the destruction of the agricultural productive fabric and, ultimately, an economic, social and labor crisis.”

Finally, he stressed that “I have not met any more committed president of the Region of Murcia and who defends with greater forcefulness, efficiency and tenacity what the transfer and arrival of water is, as is López Miras.”