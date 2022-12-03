Members of the association submitted a request for the resignation of retired judge Sebastião Coelho on Friday

A group of members of the AMB (Association of Brazilian Magistrates) requested the expulsion of the retired judge of the TJDFT (Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories) Sebastião Coelho da Silva, 67 years old, after the magistrate suggested the arrest of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), in November.

The request was presented to Judge Renata Gil, president of AMB, on Friday (2.Dec.2022). The document is signed by 17 members of the association and mentions a “Providence against the rise of authoritarianism”, in addition to suggesting a “internal ethical clearance” at AMB. read the petition in full (44KB).

“It is up to all civil society institutions and entities to react, and profile in the defense of democracy, which must start with an internal ethical purification. The cost of omission will be very high! Once the democratic order is broken, we will no longer have conditions of autonomy and freedom to curb anti-democratic movements and their arbitrariness”says the document.

The manifestation of the magistrates reacts to the comment made by the former judge during a session of the CTFC (Commission on Transparency, Governance, Inspection and Control and Consumer Protection) of the Senate, on November 30.

On the occasion, he mentioned having visited one of the camps of protesters contesting the result of the 2022 presidential elections, where he would have made a speech defending the arrest of Moraes. The judge was applauded by Bolsonaristas present at the session.

“When the national anthem was sung and everyone had their hands over their mouths, after 3 minutes of silence, I asked for the floor […] and defended the arrest of Alexandre de Moraes”, said at the time.

According to AMB members, Sebastião Coelho da Silva would have acted “in an irresponsible way by intending to give legal support to an illegal measure that absolutely undermines the Judiciary and the independence of the judiciary, since it criminalizes jurisdictional activity”🇧🇷

In August, the judge announced that he would advance his retirement because he was not “happy” with the recent decisions of the Court. “Who is not happy an organ cannot continue”he said at the time.

He also criticized Moraes’ inauguration speech as president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) on the date and suggested that the minister had made a “declaration of war on the country”.

“His speech is a speech that inflames. It is a speech that does not add. And I don’t want any part of that.”he stated at the time.

The former judge would still have 8 more years in the public service, since he entered the TJ in 1991 and is also a member of the TRE (Regional Electoral Court) of the Federal District.