Olimpia holds out for a while, then fails in attack and defense. Second defeat in three games

Too much Real Madrid for Olimpia. Milan misses the double after Tuesday’s convincing victory against Olympiacos. Los Blancos remain undefeated with 4 wins in 4 games in this Euroleague thanks to 43% from behind the arc and an ageless Sergio Llull.

Real Madrid-Milan 88-71 — The start of the Messina team is positive, especially in defence: 4 Real turnovers forced by Olimpia in the first 4 minutes. Milan remained ahead for most of the first half, but wasted a lot in the offensive midfield. The 9 offensive rebounds (18 total) in the first 20 minutes gave the Messina team several second chances, thanks to the foul problems of Tavares and Poirier. The maximum advantage is signed by Devon Hall, who sends Milan to +9, but the Spaniards come back thanks also to 6 baskets out of 13 3-point attempts. Mateo clings to Sergio Llull: 11 points and 3 triples in the first two quarters, which allow the Spaniards to close with a run of 12-3 and go to the break at 42 all.

Too Real — With Tavares on the pitch the music changes: the third quarter opens with Real Madrid calmer in defense and more dangerous in attack. The pick and roll with Campazzo (10 assists for him) is virtually indefensible, even when the Cape Verdean center sits down to make way for Poirier. The result is always the same: lob and smash. In a few minutes Real dig the furrow, then in the fourth period Sergio Llull returns to the chair. The ’87 class is the MVP of the evening: 19 points overall, 5/9 from three. The Spaniards’ advantage goes up to +17 Real, Milan’s attack is no longer able to keep up. There are only 10 points in the fourth quarter: too little to worry this Real Madrid, which rises to 4 wins and zero defeats.

Real Madrid: Llull 19, Hezonja 13, Campazzo 12.

Milan: Shields 16, Mirotic 13, Voigtmann, Hall, Pangos 9.

October 19, 2023 (modified October 19, 2023 | 11:40 pm)

