Standing room only, in the Coni Hall of Honor on the occasion of the fourth meeting of the State Police Sports Group, i.e. the Fiamme Ore. There must have been 300 athletes who came, all rigorously wearing garnet colored tracksuits. The ceremony was attended by the Ministers Piantedosi (Interior), Abodi (Sport), Locatelli (Disability), as well as the Chief of Police-General Director of Public Security Pisani, the presidents of CONI Malagò, of the Italian Paralympic Committee Pancalli, of Sport and Health Mezzaroma and numerous personalities from the world of sport.

Accessory

—

“The State Police is a very important institution. And the Fiamme Oro sports group is by no means an accessory to police activity. It is a very important vehicle for transmitting important values, a great institution and legality. Be proud of the uniforms you wear both as athletes and as policemen”, Piantedosi’s words addressing the male and female athletes in the room. Many, many medalists. From Marcell Jacobs to Gregorio Paltrinieri, passing through Irma Testa, Sofia Raffaeli and many others. “I say this very frankly in front of my world, I feel like saying that we are all one family. If CONI is so prestigious it is also thanks to the path of the Fiamme Oro and the police”, said Malagò, while Pancalli is very proud: “What you were able to do with the technical agents of the Paralympic athletes was incredible – explained the president of the Chip -. Today they are celebrated together with all the other champions and in this way we can help the country grow. Thanks to you, the sporting family has recognized the dignity that our athletes deserve.”