The arrival of Sassotetto “lowers” by 2km: too much wind at the top

The ending of the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico has changed, for safety reasons due to too much wind in the area of ​​the original finish line, located at 1,465 meters above sea level in Sarnano-Sassotetto. The decision was taken this morning by the organization: already on Thursday evening there were gusts of wind in the finish area, at about 120 km per hour, while this morning the wind was blowing at 80 per hour. Therefore, the finish line will be lowered by about 2 kilometres, and will practically return to the traditional area of ​​the arrival at Sassotetto, already faced by the Tirreno-Adriatico in the recent past. It starts again with the German Lennard Kamna in the blue leader’s jersey after the success of Primoz Roglic in Tortoreto on Thursday and a very short ranking: the top ten, including our Giulio Ciccone, are enclosed in 27 “. The Corsa dei Due Mari will end on Sunday in San Benedetto del Tronto. (Ciro Scognamiglio)