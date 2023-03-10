Antonio Conte-Tottenham towards farewell at the end of the season

The future of Antonio Conte it’s far from London. Many insiders in England and Italy are convinced of this (the BBC in these hours swears that “it is now only a formality”). The Salento coach and the Spurs should separate at the end of the season, when the contract expires.

Antonio Conte-Inter, the rumors about informal contact

Then? In the past few hours there has been talk of a informal contact with Inter. But the feeling is that in the end the encore marriage will not take place (with Simone Inzaghi which, barring sensational collapses in the season finale, will also remain next year).

Rome? It is possible that the Giallorossi club thinks of Conte in case of farewell of Mourinho (English sirens and there are those who speak of one Special part III in London with Chelsea in place of Graham Potter, capable of taking the Blues to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but very far away in the Premier League with the team in tenth place). But Conte-Roma, despite some indiscretions, is a marriage that is anything but obvious. Juventus? Max Allegri has another two years on his contract and he is leading a team that is growing (the bianconeri would be second in the championship without the penalty and won the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League 1-0 against Freiburg).

Antonio Conte in Italy: the possibilities for a sabbatical year are growing

At the moment the strong feeling in the environment is that Antonio Conte could return to Italy to his family (wife and daughter), living a sabbatical year. So as to recharge the batteries and then “take the field again” in search of other championships. He who won 4 as a coach: 3 with Juventus, 1 with Inter.

Conte-Milan, mister Antonio at… Trapattoni

Be careful, in the medium term, to the dream of doing like a legendary coach: John Trapattoni. Antonio Conte who also sits on the bench of the other big sister of Italian football: that of Milan. Not only that: Trap wins with Inter and Juve, while he failed to do it as coach of Milan (it was his first experience on the bench after the years as a Rossoneri player where instead he triumphed everywhere). And if Conte succeeded, it would be a historic record. But it should be clarified, today the discussion is closed: Stefano Pioli does not touch himself (moreover, the contract expires in 2024)his work in recent years has been extraordinary in many respects, from the results (return to the Champions League, scudetto and this year quarter-finals in the top club competition), play and enhancement of many players (from Leao to Theo Hernandez, passing for Tonali, Bennacer, Thiaw, Kalulu: just to name a few). But that Conte-Milan marriage that was talked about at the end of the Berlusconi cycle, the feeling is that sooner or later it can be celebrated…

