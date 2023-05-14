First results first

Turkish television said that preliminary results for the Turkish presidential elections show that Erdogan won 49.84 percent of the vote, compared to 45.72 percent for Kilicdaroglu, after 9.1 percent of the vote was counted.

For its part, CNN Turk revealed that Erdogan is ahead with 58.3 percent of the vote, compared to 35.8 percent for Kilicdaroglu, after counting 10.9 percent of the vote.

The counting of votes continues in the presidential and legislative elections, which are of great importance in the country’s history.

And the Sky News Arabia correspondent quoted the head of the Turkish Supreme Elections Authority as saying that “the voting process took place without any problems.”

In his first statement after the voting ended, the Turkish president and the candidate of the “People’s Alliance” said: “The voting process took place in a manner befitting our democracy.”

He added, “It is time to cling to the ballot boxes… Continue to protect the will of our people until the final results.”

For his part, Kemal Kilicdaroglu said: “I call on our heroes in democracy not to leave the ballot boxes until the counting is over.”

He continued, “The full and correct manifestation of the people’s will depends on your resolve.”