This evening, Sunday 14 May 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Edge of Tomorrow is aired, a 2014 science fiction film directed by Doug Liman. The film, starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, is the film adaptation of the light novel All You Need Is Kill (2004), written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka and illustrated by Yoshitoshi Abe. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
In the near future, an army of fast and deadly tentacled extraterrestrials called “Mimics”, due to their ability to emulate and thwart Earth military tactics, has invaded Earth starting in Europe and then expanding into Asia. After several losses, mankind’s greatest minds in the United Defense Forces struggle to find a solution against the invaders by developing powerful battle exoskeletons, while the British Army finds its only hope in victories led by soldier Rita Vrataski, the Angel of Verdun, which becomes the true symbol of the war effort.
Major William Cage, a mild-mannered US Army officer stationed in the United Kingdom, is sent by General Brigham to the final assault against the Mimics on the coast of France. Deprived of any soldier skills, having chosen to become an army officer precisely to avoid a clash with the Mimics, the desperate Cage even goes so far as to blackmail the general in order not to fight, and is therefore arrested, demoted and finally forcibly transferred to the platoon of the Staff Sergeant Farell for a hurried day’s training. In the battle on the beach, the army is attacked and destroyed by the Mimics: unable to fight, Cage is shocked by the death of Vrataski, then, attacked by a large Mimic, he decides to commit suicide and detonates the explosive charge he is wearing, dying with the alien.
Edge of Tomorrow – Without tomorrow: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the Edge of Tomorrow plot, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Tom CruiseMajor William Cage
- Emily BluntRita Vrataski
- Bill PaxtonSergeant Major Farell
- Noah Taylor: Dr. Carter
- Brendan GleesonGeneral Brigham
- Jonas ArmstrongSkinner
- Kick Gurry: Griff
- Franz Drameh: Ford
- Dragomir Mrsic: Kuntz
- Tony Way: Kimmel
- Charlotte RileyNance
Streaming and TV
Where to see Edge of Tomorrow on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 14 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
