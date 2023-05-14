Edge of Tomorrow – Without tomorrow: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Sunday 14 May 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Edge of Tomorrow is aired, a 2014 science fiction film directed by Doug Liman. The film, starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, is the film adaptation of the light novel All You Need Is Kill (2004), written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka and illustrated by Yoshitoshi Abe. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the near future, an army of fast and deadly tentacled extraterrestrials called “Mimics”, due to their ability to emulate and thwart Earth military tactics, has invaded Earth starting in Europe and then expanding into Asia. After several losses, mankind’s greatest minds in the United Defense Forces struggle to find a solution against the invaders by developing powerful battle exoskeletons, while the British Army finds its only hope in victories led by soldier Rita Vrataski, the Angel of Verdun, which becomes the true symbol of the war effort.

Major William Cage, a mild-mannered US Army officer stationed in the United Kingdom, is sent by General Brigham to the final assault against the Mimics on the coast of France. Deprived of any soldier skills, having chosen to become an army officer precisely to avoid a clash with the Mimics, the desperate Cage even goes so far as to blackmail the general in order not to fight, and is therefore arrested, demoted and finally forcibly transferred to the platoon of the Staff Sergeant Farell for a hurried day’s training. In the battle on the beach, the army is attacked and destroyed by the Mimics: unable to fight, Cage is shocked by the death of Vrataski, then, attacked by a large Mimic, he decides to commit suicide and detonates the explosive charge he is wearing, dying with the alien.

Edge of Tomorrow – Without tomorrow: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the Edge of Tomorrow plot, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Tom CruiseMajor William Cage

Emily BluntRita Vrataski

Bill PaxtonSergeant Major Farell

Noah Taylor: Dr. Carter

Brendan GleesonGeneral Brigham

Jonas ArmstrongSkinner

Kick Gurry: Griff

Franz Drameh: Ford

Dragomir Mrsic: Kuntz

Tony Way: Kimmel

Charlotte RileyNance

Streaming and TV

