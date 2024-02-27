Lithuania is not fundamentally opposed to the idea of ​​deploying Western ground forces in Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Arvydas Inousauskas said. Anusauskas stated that Lithuanian forces could be sent to help train Ukrainian soldiers, for example, but without participating in combat operations.

An advisor to the president, Gitanas Nausěda, also commented on the possibility of sending a possible training mission for Lithuanian soldiers in Ukraine, saying, “We are talking about this possibility and we are doing it openly.” “There are many nuances about what can happen and under what circumstances.”

BNS quoted him as saying that supporting Ukraine with weapons and ammunition remains the main priority at the present time.

French President Emmanuel Macron caused a stir yesterday, Monday, when he said that sending Western forces to Ukraine “has not been ruled out,” which sparked a debate among those who support Kiev militarily.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed on Tuesday his categorical refusal to send ground forces from NATO countries to the war in Ukraine. “There will be no ground forces, nor will there be soldiers on Ukrainian territory who will be sent from European or NATO countries,” Schulz said.