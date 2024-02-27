The president of the Commission for Liaison with Local Public Organizations (OPL) of the National Electoral Institute (INE), counselor Dania Ravel, presented the follow-up report to the Comprehensive Plan and Coordination Calendars of the Ordinary Electoral Processes 2023-2024.

During the ordinary session of the General Council, he assured that there is no serious situation that could put local electoral processes at risk.

Dania Ravel, pointed out, in an ordinary session of the General Council, that the delays that exist are minor and are being attended to punctually.

The report covers from January 16 to February 19, 2024 and details the progress of 7,248 activities corresponding to 25 subprocesses.

According to Ravel, the reported progress is 48.3 percent, with 3,502 activities started, of which 2,640 have been completed, and 2,568 were carried out within the deadline, representing 97 percent compliance.

Ravel called to continue closely monitoring the budget situation of local electoral institutes, since budget reductions could directly impact the activities of local electoral processes.

For this reason, he urged that the plenary session of the General Council know the report on the budgetary situation of the OPL more frequently.

At another point in the session, it was unanimously approved to modify the agreement regarding the Call for the Electoral Councils of the Local Public Organization of the entity of Campeche, incorporating the selection and appointment procedure for the vacant presidency of the same organization.

In addition, the plenary session responded to queries made by local and federal representatives of the Congresses of Aguascalientes, Veracruz and Durango, as well as a federal representative, regarding the obligation to resign from their positions to run for another popularly elected position.

In response, it was established that the current federal regulatory configuration does not provide for the obligation to separate from positions to compete for other candidates.